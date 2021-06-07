After The Family Man 2, Watch These 8 Films and Web Series Based on Boss-Employee Relationship

The Family Man 2 is being talked about on social media ever since it has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. One of the most comic moments in the series is when Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), frustrated with his corporate job and his patronizing manager, beats him up inside the office and quits. After the scene has gone viral on social media, we take a look at some of the films and web series that explored the relationship between the boss and their employees.

Yes Boss

Siddharth (Aditya Pancholi) is cheating on his wife with another woman but uses the loyalty of his junior Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) to get away with his lies. Rahul’s ambition to become successful and rich in life comes in the way of pursuing his love. Yes Boss explores the undying loyalty of an employee for his boss.

The Intern

Ben (Robert De Niro) becomes a senior intern at an e-commerce firm run by workaholic Jules (Anne Hathaway). He wins over everyone at the office with his charming ways and also helps Jules with his experience in marriage to save hers.

Horrible Bosses

In a comic turn to boss-employee relationship, three workers hatch a plan to murder their overbearing and abusive bosses. This film will certainly tickle your funny bone.

The Proposal

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) must fake her relationship with Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) to avoid deportation. Her trick to fool the immigration department lands her with Andrew’s family for a family wedding where she realises her love for him. Will Andrew, who has always been bossed around by Margaret, be able to accept her love?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This cop comedy blurs the strict nature of relationship between the boss and his employees. A must watch American sitcom with a light hearted take on work relationships.

The Office

British hit mockumentary follows the everyday lives of the employees at the office. It follows the boss and their workers in an unorthodox relationship and their bizarre and humorous encounters. It also has an India version.

Joker

Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoneix) has mental health issues with rage building up inside him. He is also dissatisfied at work and shares an unhealthy relationship with his co-workers. In a gory scene, Arthur murders one of his colleagues to exact revenge.

Rocket Singh- Salesman of the Year

Harpreet (Ranbir Kapoor) has entrepreneurial dreams and will go against his own boss at Rocket Sales Corp to run his own company.

