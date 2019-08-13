After the Romantic 'Lamberghini', Doorbeen Goes into Club Song Mode with Alia Bhatt in 'Prada'

The Doorbeen has moved on from one luxury brand to another - from a high-end car to a high fashion apparel brand - as the title for their new single. They have also moved from the beaches of Goa to a LED-lit studio, with a Bollywood A-lister, no less. Alia Bhatt features in the music composer and singer duo's latest number called Prada that was released today.

The video features Alia dressed in high street fashion dancing in a club-like setting lit up with colourful lights and decor. The Punjabi song is sung by Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma and is being touted as the next big dance hit of the year.

In the video, Alia plays a demanding girlfriend who would talk to her boyfriend only if he gets her gifts from the international fashion brand, Prada. There are demands for handbags and a world tour as well. This is the first time Alia has appeared in a non-film music video. After teasing fans with a clip on Monday, the actress announced the release of the song on her Instagram.

Lamberghini, the single The Doorbeen came up with before Prada, was a smash hit, clocking millions of views of YouTube. It was a hummable romantic song that catapulted the musical duo to overnight fame.

On the film front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongwith Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. She also recently wrapped up shooting for fathe rMahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2, and will also star in Karan Johar's Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.