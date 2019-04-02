After the Success of Short Film Awards, Critics Unite for First Feature Film Awards

After a successful outing at the Critics’ Choice Short Film Awards, the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group have joined hands once again to present the first-ever Critics Choice Film Awards, a pan-India awards body, which is the only title after the prestigious National Film awards to award filmmaking in eight major languages.The awards will be a celebration of the best of Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.Anupama Chopra, FCG Chairperson, said, “The FCG is the first registered body of film critics in India. We are a pan-Indian, pan-language, pan-platform body. We have critics from print, television, radio and digital and our opinions reach millions of people including 32 lakh on Twitter alone. We hope that these awards will contribute to setting and raising standards for films in the country.”With entries coming in from all parts of the country, a panel, comprising of India's top film critics, curated and shortlisted the nominees. The guild then voted for and felicitated the best short films from across the country with the aim of acknowledging and appreciating the rising growth of the industry as a whole.With the participation of credible film critics from all over India, the Critics’ Choice Film Awards aim to honor films based on the art of filmmaking as opposed to mere popularity.“We believe CCFA can become a benchmark in the years to come by which quality films will be recognized and the masters of this craft can be given their due honour,” said Sudip Sanyal, Business Head , Motion Content Group India.The nominations for the Critics’ Choice Film Awards will be announced in the first week of April 2019, while the award ceremony will take place on April 21.