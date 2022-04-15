After The Success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri Begins Working On The Delhi Files

After the massive success of The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Ranja Agnihotri has begun working on his next movie The Delhi Files. On Friday, the director took to Twitter and shared the update with his fans. While he thanked everyone for the overwhelming response The Kashmir Files received, Agnihotri mentioned that he has now started working on his next movie.

“I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film #TheDelhiFiles," Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted.

I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus.It’s time for me to work on a new film. pic.twitter.com/ruSdnzRRmP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 15, 2022

Several fans reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet and expressed excitement for the upcoming movie. “You have become a legend. I always thought; is there really no filmmaker in this country who can make a film on Kashmir genocide, or on partition horror, or on mopla or Noakhali, list is long? Perhaps God sent you for this. Wish you all the best for your next project," one of the social media users tweeted.

The Delhi Files is the third and the last film of the trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. It was in September last year that the filmmaker shared the first poster of The Delhi Files and announced its tagline ‘Right To Life’.

Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India. 1. #TheTashkentFiles - Right To Truth. 2. #TheKashmirFiles - Right To Justice (releasing soon) Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy: 3. #TheDelhiFiles - Right To Life. Pl bless us. pic.twitter.com/gBJtX4ilZR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 13, 2021

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the movie was released in March this year. The film depicted the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. It starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi among others. The Kashmir Files earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

