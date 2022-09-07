After Three Flops, Ketika Sharma Has To This To Say About Future Projects

Ketika Sharma-starrer Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga was released on September 2 and garnered mixed reviews from the audience. The first half of the film was said to be decent while the other half narrated an outdated story. Many have also lambasted the movie for not being able to strike a chord with the masses.

According to reports, Ketika is extremely disheartened by the failure of her latest film. It has also been reported that she has decided to choose her future projects wisely, keeping in mind the negative reviews received by Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

This is not the first time that Ketika has faced a commercial failure in her career. Last year, she was seen in Lakshya, written and directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi. Lakshya focused on the life of Pardhu, an archer who wishes to represent India on a global level. This film revolved around Pardhu’s journey to achieve his ambition despite being bogged down by a string of failures. Besides Ketika, Lakshya also starred Naga Shaurya, Shanu Kumar and Ravi Prakash, among others. The film did not manage to impress the audience. Many have also criticised its screenplay stating that the makers made no effort to work on important aspects of the film.

In addition to Lakshya and Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, Ketika’s film Romantic had also tanked at the box office. It was directed by Anil Paduri. Puri Jagannadh, Anil and A.R. Sreedhar had written the screenplay of the film. The storyline of Romantic revolved around a smuggler, Vasco Da Gama, and his lady love, Monica. Ketika impressed the audience with her acting in the film. Netizens also lauded the film’s dialogues. However, Romantic was severely criticized by critics for its illogical plot and lack of emotional connection with the viewers.

With a series of three consecutive flops, it remains to be seen whether Ketika is able to choose better scripts in the future. Apart from appearing in films, Ketika was also seen in the music video of a Punjabi song, titled Haaye Ve, alongside Ammy Virk.

