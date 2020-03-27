After Tiger Shroff, Urvashi Rautela Join 'Quantakshari', Nominates Salman Khan And Various Others

After Tiger Shroff, Urvashi Rautela has now joined the bandwagon of Bolllywood stars who are playing #Antakshari while quarantining at home. Bollywood celebrities have come together to find an entertaining pass-time, amid the 21-Day India lock-down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress sung the song 'Hai Manjha Tera Tej Ye Dil Ki Patang Ko Kate Haye' from 'Manjha'. She accepted the challenge by Aparshakti Khurrana. Urvashi further nominated various other actors, in alphabetical order of their Instagram user names such as, Aayush Sharma, Aayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandes, John Abraham, Mrunal thakur, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff's singing amazed his fans and friends from the industry including, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kirti Sanon etc. Other renowned names of the industry like Rohit Roy, Elli Avram, Shlipa Shetty, Bakhtiyar Irani also complemented the actor for it.

Actors have been posting videos of them singing songs and challenging their friends from the industry to take it forward on social media. Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is also known for her singing skills, posted a video of herself singing Tu Hi Re from the film Bombay. She tagged fellow singers Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor and said, "'T' se gao!"

Actress Ananya Panday posted an Instagram story, saying she wasn't a good singer and had also forgotten the letter she was supposed to start with. And so, she just sang a line from the song Dheeme Dheeme from her film Pati Patni Aur Woh.







