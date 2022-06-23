After Title and 2 Posters, Makers of Vijay's Varisu Have Another Surprise For Fans

Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday, and it was special for the actor as well as his fans for so many reasons. On this occasion, the first look poster of his upcoming film and its title were revealed. And after releasing two posters of the film, the makers unveiled another poster to fans’ delight.

In the first poster, Vijay appears with a rich look, while in the second poster, he is seen with children. Now, in the third poster, he is seen on a bike in a rough and tough avatar. The film has been titled Varisu and it stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The official page of Sri Venkateswara Creations has tweeted the third look poster. “Thalapathy signs off in style. Varisu third look.” The post was flooded with comments. Fans went crazy after seeing the new poster. It received 38.9 k likes.

Varisu marks Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s first ever collaboration. Fans are super excited to see the duo together on screen.

Varisu has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has S Thaman’s music. The movie is expected to hit the theatres next year on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

