After Title Change, Akshay Kumar Shares New Poster of Laxmii Featuring Kiara Advani

On the eve of Halloween, Akshay Kumar treated his fans with the new poster of his upcoming horror-comedy film, Laxmii. This is the first poster shared by the team after the title of the film was changed from 'Laxmmi Bomb' to 'Laxmii'. The new poster features Kiara Advani in the center with Akshay peeping from behind her in the background.

"Ab harr ghar mein aayegi #Laxmii! Ghar waalon ke saath taiyaar rehna 9th November ko!" he captioned the poster. Kiara, too shared the poster on her social media timelines writing, "Woh sahi kehte hai - Live life, Queen size! Aa rahi hai #Laxmii 9th November ko!"

Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision was taken by Akshay along with co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor on Thursday. The film directed by Raghava Lawrence was submitted for censor certification and the decision was taken after after the screening for the CBFC members.

According to earlier reports, the makers had received a legal notice from the Rajasthan-based outfit, Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the name Laxmmi Bomb was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi, adding that the title insulted sentiments.

The horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is a remake of a successful Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana.

(with inputs from IANS)