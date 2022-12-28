After Tunisha Sharma, 22-Year-Old Influencer Leena Nagwanshi Dies By Suicide in Raigarh

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old female social media influencer from Raigarh died by suicide. The woman identified as Leena Nagwanshi was found hanging in her home, according to police officials. This comes after popular TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by alleged suicide on December 24. Tunisha, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday. She was 21.

As per ANI, Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS, said, “A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

Chhattisgarh | A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem: Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS pic.twitter.com/Bq62WitNQN— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 27, 2022

Leena had shared her last Instagram post on Christmas, a video in which she could be seen playing with a soft toy and then posing with a newborn dressed as Santa Claus. Leena had over 10.8k followers on Instagram. She would also share content on YouTube through her channel Royal Leena.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani had also posted Leena’s picture on his official Instagram account, with netizens flooding the comment section with condolence messages.

One user wrote: “OMG! what’s happening to our youngsters?" Another one said, “This has become a joke… People just have no value of life they are living in… Rather have become ungrateful towards their life and family, hence just don’t think twice before taking such a step… Have some self-love man and come out of the life of social media…" (sic) “I just wish this social media could just vanish so that people could live a peaceful life like our parents in their time did," wrote a third user.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

