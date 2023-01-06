After Tunisha Sharma's Death, These Two Actors To Now Headline Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul

After Tunisha Sharma’s sudden demise and Sheezan Khan being in judicial custody, the makers of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul have decided to resume the show with a new cast. Now, there are talks that the production has found their new Princess Mariam. The unclaimed reports suggest that Avneet Kaur and Abhishek Nigam will share the screen space as parallel leads in the TV show. However, there is no official confirmation made by the producer of the Sab TV show yet.

If the reports are to be believed then Avneet will not be replacing Tunisha but would be cast as the new Mariam on the show. Both Avneet and Abhishek will be seen together for the first time on the screen. The reports also suggest that the show makers have resumed shooting in a new studio, and they will resume the shoot on the old sets after a puja has been done to bring positivity to the show.

On December 24, Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets in the make-up room of Sheezan and was immediately rushed to the hospital. But, the actress was declared brought dead. The leads were said to be in a relationship and had split just 15 days before her death by suicide.

Post Tunisha’s death, her mother filed a complaint against Sheezan for abetting the suicide. Following the allegations against the actor, the Mumbai police arrested him and currently is in judicial custody.

Recently, Sheezan’s family in a press conference rubbished all the allegations levelled by Tunisha’s mother against them and the actor. They even released a voice note sent by Tunisha to the actor’s mother and alleged that the late actress’ mother tried to strangulate her and control her finances. The case is under investigation and Sheezan’s bail plea is due for a hearing on January 7.

