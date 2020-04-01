After TV, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat to be Available on YouTube As Well

Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar recently announced the TV rerun of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana. Then BR Chopra’s Mahabharat also made a comeback on television amid the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

Mahabharat will soon be made available on streaming service YouTube too.

According to BollywoodLife.com, Pen studios will share all the episodes of Mahabharat on its YouTube channel Pen Bhakti. The studio will also be working on a new version of the show.



The news report stated that Pen India Ltd’s owner Dr. Jayantilal Gada is in talks with film producer Renu Chopra for coming up with the latest version of the show using high-end technology.

Pen India Ltd is a production company of Dr. Jayantilal Gada and holds rights for BR Chopra’s Mahabharat.

The popular mythological show was based on the Hindu epic Mahabharat and consisted of 94 episodes.

The mythological show starred Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Gajendra Chauhan and Roopa Ganguly in key roles. It used to air on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1990. The show was directed by BR Chopra’s son, Ravi Chopra.



A number of other popular shows of the past are also making a comeback on TV, including Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus. Mukesh Khanna’s popular superhero show Shaktiman will also be a seen a TV rerun.

