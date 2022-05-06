After Twitter Spat, Ajay Devgn, Kiccha Sudeep to Have a Box Office Clash

Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep’s Twitter war is all set to turn into a box office clash soon. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn’s Thank God and Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona will hit the big screen in July. While this is not the first time a Hindi and a South film squaring-off at the box office, the spat between Ajay and Sudeep has given it an interesting angle.

Earlier in November, Ajay announced the release date of Thank God on his Instagram account. The film, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakulpreet Singh alongside Ajay, will release on July 29 this year. While the makers have not revealed the look of the film, Ajay’s post suggests it’ll be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Meanwhile, Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona was supposed to hit the theatres in October last year. However, due to the pandemic and other reasons, the film’s release was postponed. By sharing the teaser of the film last month, the makers not only revealed the fierce look of Sudeep in the film but also announced the release date. Vikrant Rona is going to hit the theatres the same month and the same week just a day before Ajay’s film. Sudeep’s film also casts Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez will be released on July 28.

While it might just be a coincidence, netizens are connecting it to the online rift between Ajay and Sudeep over the language debate. Both films are different from each other. Sudeep’s film, which is going to have a pan-India release in 10 languages, is a thriller, while Ajay’s film, which is only releasing in Hindi, is a comedy-drama.

For the unversed, last month, Ajay and Sudeep got into an online argument after Sudeep, in an interview, stated that Hindi was not our national language. Soon after the clip went viral, Ajay called out the actor and tweeted in Hindi, “Hindi is not a national language, then why are movies made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and will always be our mother tongue and national language.” However, it all ended well when Sudeep cleared his stance and said that he didn’t mean what Ajay thought.

