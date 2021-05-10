After Twitter Suspension, Instagram Takes Down Kangana Ranaut's Post on COVID-19

Days after actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle was permanently suspended by Twitter for insensitive comments on the reported post-election violence in West Bengal, Instagram has now deleted one of the actress’ posts where she talked about the ongoing pandemic. A couple of days ago, the Manikarnika actress had taken to Instagram to inform her followers that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing a picture of her, she had written, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.”

Soon after her post, she faced a lot of backlash for calling Covid-19 a ‘small time flu’ as people tried to draw her attention to the surging number of cases and deaths in the country. People perceived her comment as insensitive as almost 3 lakh people have lost their lives in the country owing to the pandemic.

Following this, Instagram took down her post. However, the actress retorted by talking about this action on her Instagram stories. On Sunday she took to her Instagram stories to write, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome… It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.”

