After Vancouver Attack, Guru Randhawa Returns to India with Four Stitches on His Eyebrow
After the unfortunate incident, Guru Randhawa has decided to never perform in Canada for the rest of his life.
Singer Guru Randhawa after being attacked in Vancouver, Canada. (Image: Instagram/Guru Randhawa)
Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, who was attacked in Vancouver after a live performance at Queen Elizabeth Theater, has received four stitches on his right eyebrow, and is now back in India.
Randhawa's office took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an update about the singer, and also shared a photograph that shows the singer with a bandage on his eyebrow.
"Guru is back in India with four stitches on his right eyebrow and a mega successful USA/Canada tour. The incident happened on July 28 in Vancouver when Guru told a Punjabi man not to come on stage while he was performing for the audience. That man was trying to come on stage again and again and then he started fighting with everyone backstage. He was known to the local promoter Surinder Sanghera, who sent him away during the show," the caption read.
The post further added, "But at the end when Guru finished the show and was leaving the stage, that Punjabi man came and hit him hard on his face with a punch, because of which Guru started bleeding on the spot from his forehead above eyebrow and went back to stage and showed it to the audience."
The post read that the singer is "home now and feeling safe in India."
"He said he won't ever perform in Canada for the rest of his life. Guru said his Guru Nanak Devji has saved him and prayed to Waheguru to give that man a good sense of understanding what to do and what not to."
View this post on Instagram
Randhawa is known for singing several popular tracks, including High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Patola, Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani and Lahore.
