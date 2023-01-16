After Ved's Success, Riteish Deshmukh Has Something Special For You All

Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi debut film, Ved, proved his worthiness as a filmmaker. The actor has already established himself as an actor and is now attempting to establish himself as a director. And undoubtedly, Ved is assisting him in this endeavour. Following its release on December 30, the film is receiving positive reviews from its first week.

And now after its huge success, the actor has given fans a surprise by sharing a video on Instagram that revealed, a new song will be released soon from the film. Yes, you read it right! While posting the video, he wrote, “Satya and Shravani, song coming soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Within just a few hours of posting it, the video has received over a million views and fans are excited about the new song. The excitement can be seen in the comments section as well. One of them commented, “Marathi industry is moving forward by remaking and Bollywood is still the same.” another wrote, “Ajay Atul’s music should be there, but Ajay Gogavale’s voice doesn’t suit is understood this song.” One more said, “OMG… Excited to Watched again in Theatres if it also releases in theaters.”

Ved is Riteish’s directorial debut in Marathi films, and it also stars Genelia D’Souza. Salman Khan appears in the film as a cameo. Genelia revealed in December of last year that she would be making her Marathi debut soon with Ved.

Sharing a video, the actress wrote, “Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hop,ing there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened – My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC. (sic)”

Read all the Latest Movies News here