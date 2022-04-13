After Vijay, VTV Ganesh’s Comic Timing Only Saving Grace For Beast?

Vijay-starrer Beast hit the cinemas on Wednesday to mixed reviews. While many criticised the film calling it cliché, it has not stopped the audience from flocking theatres. Apart from Vijay, VTV Ganesh’s performance stands out, according to fans.

Despite the presence of other comedians like Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh has hogged the limelight after Vijay. He is being praised immensely for his comic timing. The best part about his comic timing is that it provides a comic respite in a film with a serious storyline. Many have also said that VTV Ganesh’s role has been brilliantly sketched out.

Cine lovers say that VTV Ganesh’s success in comic roles resides in the fact that he dishes out his humorous dialogues with subtle expressions. There is not a tint of overacting in his performance which makes it natural. The actor has been at phenomenal ease in every scene, making his acting a delight to watch.

Besides acting, many pointed out that the treatment of screenplay is what makes film interesting in parts. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Nirmal’s work have also been immensely applauded.

Coming back to VTV Ganesh, the actor is gearing up for two projects. He will be seen in Varalaru Mukkiyam written and directed by Santhosh Rajan. Jiiva, Kashmira Pardeshi, Pragya Nagra and others will be seen in this film. The film releases tomorrow.

VTV Ganesh will also be seen in Vinodhan, which will be directed by Victor Jayaraj and has been penned by Madhan Karky. Varun Kamal, Vedhika, Salony Luthra and others will be seen in this film.

Besides these films, VTV Ganesh has entertained the audience with his acting abilities in Tamil Rockers, Iruvar Ullam and others.

