After Vikas Gupta Goes Public with Family Fallout, His Mother Wants Everything Sorted Out

Bigg Boss season 14 contestant Vikas Gupta’s family feud has gone very much public over the course of the show. The television producer has talked about his troubled relationship with his parents, who he believes are after his property in Dehradun. However, in a recent interview, Vikas’s mother Sharda Gupta has clarified her position and expressed her support and love for his son.

Speaking to The Times of India, Sharda Gupta said that every family has its fights and it is completely normal. She further said that keeping all the personal grudges aside she wants to meet her son and surprise him. Sharda wants her son to move on from everything that is in the past and live happily in life. She also says that she does not want him to come under anybody’s influence. It can be speculated that Sharda is pointing towards Vikas’s fellow housemate Arshi Khan, who claimed on the show that she has spoken to her.

The 32-year-old television personality has been in and out of the Bigg Boss show quite a few times and in his latest stint. He recently got involved in a personal fight with Arshi after she taunted him for not paying the bills of his mother’s treatment. However, in a recent episode this week, the television screenwriter cleared the air regarding this rumour and said that there was a point in his life when he had to sell his house and called his mother to talk about it. He accuses that instead of supporting him, his mother told him that she was busy on a trip and will talk to him ten days later. At that point Vikas told his mother that he does not have the finances to bear the cost of her medical treatment. He then asked Sharda to sell their house in Dehradun, and instead of giving him his share, use it for her treatment. Vikas said that he had no other option since he had massive loans amounting to ₹1.8 crore. Vikas also mentioned that his parents are not going against him in public as they want to take over his property.

Vikas claims that his parents are putting on a show in front of the media so that they can gain public sympathy and also a share in his property. He even mentioned that his parents have said that if they support Arshi Khan then they would lose the claim on his property.