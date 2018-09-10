English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Village Rockstars, Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing Receives Huge Applause at TIFF
Bulbul Can Sing is about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das' film Bulbul Can Sing premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018. It was screened to a packed house of audience on Monday, and she is overwhelmed by people's response to it.
Bulbul Can Sing is about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is.
Das, writer-director-producer, made the film independently, in the same way as her earlier film, "Village Rockstars".
Sharing her joy, Das said in a statement: "It's a huge honour to present 'Bulbul Can Sing' to such a lovely audience at TIFF, I am completely thrilled and overwhelmed by their response. Thank you, TIFF and my team back home. I missed my team a lot."
Village Rockstars had premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2017 under the Discovery Section.
Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), said: "Last year, Rima Das came to the festival with 'Village Rockstars', her delightful drama about a girl with a dream. After its premiere here, it went on to sweep India's National Film Awards and played at dozens of festivals around the world.
"Das is back with another breath of fresh air, once again shot amidst the timeless beauty of her home village in India's Assam state. As in the earlier film, Das imbues every frame with insight and respect, and this time there's a growing exploration of adolescence. 'Bulbul Can Sing' is no simple rural idyll."
Bulbul Can Sing is about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is.
Das, writer-director-producer, made the film independently, in the same way as her earlier film, "Village Rockstars".
Sharing her joy, Das said in a statement: "It's a huge honour to present 'Bulbul Can Sing' to such a lovely audience at TIFF, I am completely thrilled and overwhelmed by their response. Thank you, TIFF and my team back home. I missed my team a lot."
Village Rockstars had premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2017 under the Discovery Section.
Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), said: "Last year, Rima Das came to the festival with 'Village Rockstars', her delightful drama about a girl with a dream. After its premiere here, it went on to sweep India's National Film Awards and played at dozens of festivals around the world.
"Das is back with another breath of fresh air, once again shot amidst the timeless beauty of her home village in India's Assam state. As in the earlier film, Das imbues every frame with insight and respect, and this time there's a growing exploration of adolescence. 'Bulbul Can Sing' is no simple rural idyll."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Successor Chelsi Smith Dies at 43; Bollywood Star Shares Emotional Post
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- Bigg Boss 12: We Might Just Plan Our Baby on the Show, Says Bharti Singh
- Mumbaikars Were Concerned About Idlis More than Local Trains on Bharat Bandh
- Neymar Must Focus On Responsibility and Growth as Captain, Says Brazilian Gilberto Silva
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...