After Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge Expecting Their First Baby?

After Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced their pregnancies this year, seems like another actress is expecting a new member soon. If sources are to be believed, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are about to welcome their first child together, reports Mumbai Mirror. The speculation began after Ghatge was seen at her husband's birthday celebration last week in UAE.

Even though the couple has not made it official, Ghatge's loose black dress with what looks like a baby bump gave away the hint.

The couple is currently in the United Arab Emirates where the Indian Premier League is being played. Zaheer is the Director of Operations for the Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians team. Zaheer turned 42 on October 7 and to mark the occasion, his wife posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account. Captioning the image, Ghatge wrote that Khan is not only her husband but also her best friend and the most selfless person she knows. She expressed her gratitude to him for being the way he is and saving her from being lost. “Happy birthday husband... May you get everything you desire and more... Love you,” she wrote.

The image received over 137K likes and wishes from his fans as well. Cricket player Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech also wished Zaheer in the comments saying, “Happy happy birthday Zakadoodle.”

Sagarika Ghatge played the memorable role of hockey player Preeti Sabharwal in the 2007 movie Chak De India, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Ghatge also announced her recent project Footfairy where she plays the role of a crime thriller enthusiast named Devika.

Zaheer married Ghatge on November 23, 2017, after the couple announced their engagement during the tenth season of Indian Premier League in April 2017.