After Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher Reacts to National Emblem Row: 'Sher Ke Daant...'

After filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher reacted to the ongoing national emblem debate in the country. Several opposition parties have hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government for “distorting” the national emblem by replacing the “graceful and regally confident” Ashokan lions with those having menacing and aggressive posture and sought immediate change.

Justifying this change, actor Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi, “Dear brother! If a lion has teeth, he will show it! After all, there is a lion of independent India. Can cut it if needed! Jai Hind! 🙏🇮🇳🙏 Video shot at #PrimeMinistersSangrahlaya”

Responding to all allegations by opposition parties, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that those opposing the massive national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building needs to appreciate the “impact of angle, height and scale when comparing the two structures”. “If one looks at the Sarnath emblem from below it would look as calm or angry as the one being discussed,” he explained in a series of tweets along with images.

Director Vivek Agnihotri, too, justified the change and Tweeted, “The new #NationalEmblem at the #CentralVista has proved one thing that #UrbanNaxals can be fooled just by changing the angle. Specially the LOW angle.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film The Kashmir Fikes, directed by Agnihotri. The film narrated the events of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 90s. It also starred Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty among others. The actor will next be seen in The Signature, Uunchai and Nautanki.

