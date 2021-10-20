After Walking Out of Bigg Boss Tamil, Here's What Namitha Marimuthu's Doing Now

Actor model Namitha Marimuthu came into the spotlight on October 3 as she became the first transgender contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. However, due to some “unavoidable circumstances”, she walked out of the show on October 9. Namitha is also a social activist and she impressed viewers in the first few episodes. The actor also narrated the ordeals of the transgender community. After walking out from Bigg Boss house, she is again coming forward to help people in need.

She recently posted a video on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen distributing food packets and water bottles to the children of roadside dwellers. Along with her team, she is seen helping senior citizens begging on roads. She said this is a “happiness” moment for her.

She was wearing the mask and following Covid protocols while distributing the food packets. In one part of the video, she is also seen feeding a stray dog.

Earlier, too, she was seen distributing clothes to the children of roadside dwellers after coming out from Bigg Boss house. She was praised by her followers for this gesture.

Even though no words were received from the makers of Bigg Boss and Namitha, several media reports said that she walked out of the house due to some “medical emergency.” Reports also indicate that she is likely to return to Bigg Boss house soon. Namitha got audience support on October 7 when she described the struggles of the transgender community in present-day society. She narrated her journey in the task ‘Oru Kadhai Sollatuma’.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is a reality show having a fixed run of 100 days. It is being aired on Vijay Television. The show started with 18 contestants and is now left with 16 after the eviction of Nadia Chang and Namitha’s walkout.

