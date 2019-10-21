After Watching Katrina Kaif Doing Ranveer Singh's Makeup, Arjun Kapoor Demands Smokey Eyes
To promote her brand, Katrina Kaif teamed up with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and shot a fun video with him.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Recently Katrina Kaif announced her own beauty line called Kay by Katrina. To promote her brand, Katrina teamed up with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and shot a fun video with him. She got the actor to model for her kohl pencil after an awards night.
She shared the video on Instagram and fans and celebs can’t stop laughing at their animated advertisement. The video starts with Ranveer interrupting Katrina as she applies makeup. In red matching outfits, Ranveer asks the actress if he can try some product and Katrina willingly offers to apply Kohl on him as the former reminds her of his kohled looks in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
The video at once got a number of reactions from their co-stars. While Karan Johar posted several laughing emojis in the comment box, Anaita Shroff wrote, "Hope everyone loves our ad campaign right here!"
However, Arjun Kapoor trolled them with his sarcastic comments. "U both can start doing city tours with this live demo TVC / low budget school play," he wrote. In another comment, he asked Katrina to give him a smokey eye look. "Even I want !!! Smokey eyes to hypnotise."
Introducing her makeup line, Katrina had shared a letter in which she wrote, "For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey- from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand!"
Katrina says she created a brand that truly stands for what she believes in.
"I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."
Katrina says her Kay Beauty is "a bridge between high glamour and care".
On the acting front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Water Baby Kim Sharma Sets the Temperature Soaring on Instagram, See Here
- War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Join Rs 300 Crore Club as Film Hits Triple Century
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Reacts to Siddharth's Comment on Sister Arti, Says How Can He Do This
- Indian Government Procures Hyundai Kona Electric SUV, Preferred Over Tata and Mahindra