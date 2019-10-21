After Watching Katrina Kaif Doing Ranveer Singh's Makeup, Arjun Kapoor Demands Smokey Eyes

Recently Katrina Kaif announced her own beauty line called Kay by Katrina. To promote her brand, Katrina teamed up with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and shot a fun video with him. She got the actor to model for her kohl pencil after an awards night.

She shared the video on Instagram and fans and celebs can’t stop laughing at their animated advertisement. The video starts with Ranveer interrupting Katrina as she applies makeup. In red matching outfits, Ranveer asks the actress if he can try some product and Katrina willingly offers to apply Kohl on him as the former reminds her of his kohled looks in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

The video at once got a number of reactions from their co-stars. While Karan Johar posted several laughing emojis in the comment box, Anaita Shroff wrote, "Hope everyone loves our ad campaign right here!"

However, Arjun Kapoor trolled them with his sarcastic comments. "U both can start doing city tours with this live demo TVC / low budget school play," he wrote. In another comment, he asked Katrina to give him a smokey eye look. "Even I want !!! Smokey eyes to hypnotise."

Introducing her makeup line, Katrina had shared a letter in which she wrote, "For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey- from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand!"

Katrina says she created a brand that truly stands for what she believes in.

"I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

Katrina says her Kay Beauty is "a bridge between high glamour and care".

On the acting front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi.

