After Watching the Opening Scene of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot's Film Will be Hard to Miss

After many delays and pushbacks, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 is all set to hit the screens this Christmas. But much before the holiday season, fans are in for a treat as they get to watch the opening scene of the film much before its release. As an early Christmas gift, Warner Bros released the opening scene of WW84 on Monday. While it is only a three and half a minute video, it certainly piques the interest of those who have been eagerly waiting for the film for over a year now.

From the clip we know, that the film begins with a voiceover from Diana Prince reminiscing about her childhood in the magical land of Themyscira. "Some days my childhood feels so far away," she narrates as her younger self gallops over ridges and runs across green fields to join this grand Olympics sort of event. "And others, I can almost see it."

Upon her arrival, we see young Diana (Lilly Aspell) lining up alongside seasoned athletes. Robin Wright's Antiope warns the young demigod to pace herself but determined Diana announces that she's ready. A few moments later she proves her athletic prowess by taking a lead over the grown-up athletes. What follows is an exciting sequence of flashbacks between her days as a seasoned warrior and days in the Themyscira.

Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman 1984 will release on the big screens and HBO Max on December 25th.