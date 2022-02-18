After Wedding Celebrations, Karishma Tanna Back in Gym Giving Major Fitness Goals

Karishma Tanna, who recently tied the knot with Varun Bangera in a beautiful seaside ceremony in Mumbai, has hit the gym again after wedding celebrations. Karishma shared some pictures from her gym. The photographs, it appears, were taken after a rigorous workout session. Although the actor had a post-workout glow, she smiled and gave some goofy poses.

Karishma captioned the photo, “Let’s burn it #gym #love #cardio #potd #nopainnogain #nopainnogain." Karishma’s photos are a major fitness goal.

For the workout, Karishma wore a patterned grey sports bra and matching shorts. She also wore a baggy white tank top over the outfit, but she took it off before the photos were taken. Karishma complemented her gym appearance with lace-up sneakers, ribbed socks, and wavy tresses. In addition, the actor flaunted her washboard abs and svelte figure.

Earlier, Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera celebrated Valentine’s Day. Karishma posted the video of her celebrations on Instagram. Stating that the whole setup was romantic, she wrote, “Perfect valentines for my valentine. Loved the decor."

Karishma Tanna had also posted a couple of photos from her and Varun’s pool session on Valentine’s Day, with the caption, "Mine. Happy Valentines Day baby." Her post included the hashtags #love and #everydayvalentine.

Karishma Tanna is well known for her work in TV shows like Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si among others.

She has also appeared in films, including Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti, and Dosti: Friends Forever.

Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, a web serial produced by ALT Balaji, also featured her. She competed as a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and appeared as a guest on the show’s 10th, 11th, and 13th seasons.

