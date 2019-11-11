After Wedding in Haridwar, Mohena Kumari Singh has a Royal Reception in Rewa

It has been almost a month to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari's wedding. The princess of Rewa got married to the son of Satpal Maharaj, Suyesh Rawat, in a grand wedding held last month. The couple took wedding vows in the holy city of Haridwar in the presence of family and friends.

Now, the couple hosted a lavish reception for their friends and family, and it was as royal as one could imagine it to be. The wedding reception was hosted in Rewa. Mohena looked as a dreamy newly-wed bride in her pink Rajasthani poshak which had intricate embroidery. Suyesh wore an off-white sherwani and carried a royal talwar with him. The TV actress won hearts with her simplicity at the reception.

Mohena also danced on the reception night. The lovebirds looked happy enjoying the wedding festivities one month after their marriage. A number of pictures have been making rounds on internet. The couple also clicked pictures with the people of Rewa.

Mohena had an official bidaai from Rewa after the reception. She wore a yellow attire for the day, as her father and brother saw her off as she left for her in-laws' house in Uttarakhand. They left the house in a carriage, while people kept showering flower petals on the couple.

Mohena Kumari is best known for her role in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also a dancer and choreographer, having participated in reality shows.

