After Wedding in Haridwar, Mohena Kumari Singh has a Royal Reception in Rewa
TV actress and princess of Rewa Mohena Kumari Singh finally had her bidaai on Monday after a grand reception to celebrate her wedding with Suyesh Rawat.
Images: Instagram
It has been almost a month to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari's wedding. The princess of Rewa got married to the son of Satpal Maharaj, Suyesh Rawat, in a grand wedding held last month. The couple took wedding vows in the holy city of Haridwar in the presence of family and friends.
Now, the couple hosted a lavish reception for their friends and family, and it was as royal as one could imagine it to be. The wedding reception was hosted in Rewa. Mohena looked as a dreamy newly-wed bride in her pink Rajasthani poshak which had intricate embroidery. Suyesh wore an off-white sherwani and carried a royal talwar with him. The TV actress won hearts with her simplicity at the reception.
Mohena also danced on the reception night. The lovebirds looked happy enjoying the wedding festivities one month after their marriage. A number of pictures have been making rounds on internet. The couple also clicked pictures with the people of Rewa.
Mohena had an official bidaai from Rewa after the reception. She wore a yellow attire for the day, as her father and brother saw her off as she left for her in-laws' house in Uttarakhand. They left the house in a carriage, while people kept showering flower petals on the couple.
View this post on Instagram
#MoKiBidaai . . "मैं तेरी बाहों के झूले में पली बाबुल जा रही हूँ छोड़के तेरी गली बाबुल खूबसूरत यह ज़माने याद आयेंगे चाहके भी हम तुम्हे न भूल पायेंगे।" . . @mohenakumari all teary eye while leaving Rewa @divyarajsinghrewa @maharaja_rewa @raja_rewa . . King @suyeshrawat came at Rajkumari's home to officially take his Queen @mohenakumari with him in his land of love and happiness. . . 📷 @13_apna_animesh_20.18 @gaur.pushkar @arpitavrm.23 #TheRoyalCouple #Rewa #RewaFort #SuMo #MohenaAddicted #Mohena #MohenaSingh #MohenaKumari #MohenaKumariSingh #SuyeshRawat
Mohena Kumari is best known for her role in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also a dancer and choreographer, having participated in reality shows.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp is Killing The Battery on Android Phones, OnePlus Phones Seem Worst Hit
- People's Choice Awards: Avengers Endgame Best Movie, Stranger Things Best Show
- Viral Video Shows Man Playing 'Fetch' Rugby With Beluga Whale in Ocean
- Assam Police Officers Take Care of Babies While Their Mothers Write TET Exam
- Twice! Pep Guardiola's Reaction After Being Denied a Penalty is Internet's New Favourite Meme