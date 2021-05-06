After Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg Embraces the 'Dad Bod'

Just days after Will Smith got real about his body, actor Mark Wahlberg has shared his version of the ‘dad bod’ on social media. The ‘dad bod’ is a term used to describe middle-aged male celebrities who have gained a little weight. Mark Wahlberg, who has gained weight for his upcoming film Father Stu, showed-off his transformation on Instagram.

He wrote, “From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

The post has been 94k likes with comments from celebrities including Mario Lopez, who wrote, “You wear mad chubby well, homie." Wife Rhea Wahlberg also commented, “And it looks just as hot in person baby."

The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast often shares photos and videos of himself working out on Instagram.

Recently, Will Smith had shared a picture of his body and got real with his physique. “I’m gonna be real wit yall — I’m in the worst shape of my life," he wrote as caption.

He then shared a video announcing that he will start working out and taking care of his body. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wahlberg will also be seen in Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted and Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite.

