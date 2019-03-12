LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Winning Big at the Oscars, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Sequel Being Discussed

After a big awards haul at the Oscars 2019, "Bohemian Rhapsody" could land a second movie, according to Queen's music video director Rudi Dolezal.

IANS

Updated:March 12, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Winning Big at the Oscars, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Sequel Being Discussed
After a big awards haul at the Oscars 2019, "Bohemian Rhapsody" could land a second movie, according to Queen's music video director Rudi Dolezal.
Loading...
After a big awards haul at the Oscars 2019, "Bohemian Rhapsody" could land a second movie, according to Queen's music video director Rudi Dolezal.

According to pagesix.com, the director says the band and its management are lining up behind a sequel to the smash hit "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Dolezal, who directed videos for the band, and became close with late Freddie Mercury during his life, gave a hint on a possible sequel during an interview about Queen's manager Jim Beach.

"I'm sure he plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid." Dolezal added that the follow-up film is now "being heavily discussed in the Queen family".

"Bohemian Rhapsody", which was released in India by Fox Star Studios, is a biopic on Mercury and the band Queen, and explores the rise of the band with a focus on the Indian-origin lead singer's personal life, his sexuality and the way he dealt with his fame.

Beach also produced "Bohemian Rhapsody" which has made more than $870 million worldwide. The rock biopic won four Oscars last month and was nominated for Best Picture.

The movie ends with Mercury and the band's iconic Live Aid performance, which is around the time that Dolezal began working with Queen -- beginning with their 1985 song "One vision". He ended up doing around 30 videos for the band and its members, ending with Mercury's final video shoot for "These are the days of our Lives" in 1991, the same year the singer died.

Queen guitarist Brian May has hinted about a sequel to the film, and that there's more of Mercury's tale to tell. He quipped in an interview of the project, "I think Live Aid is a good point to leave it. Who knows, there might be a sequel".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram