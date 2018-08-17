After Winning Over Cancer, Manisha Koirala Rings in 48th Birthday in Style; See Photos, Videos

A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Aug 16, 2018 at 10:22pm PDT

After successfully battling cancer, actor Manisha Koirala went all out on Thursday to celebrate her 48th birthday. The actor hosted a sumptuous birthday bash at a plush Mumbai hotel, which was attended by her family, friends and several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Madhoo, Chunkey Pandey and Gulshan Grover.Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also attended the event.The 48-year-old looked radiant in embellished off-white kurti-trousers. She wore her hair in a high bun to accentuate the look.In the photos and videos of the party shared by multiple Instagram accounts, SRK — who was Koirala’s co-star in the 1998 blockbuster Dil Se — can be seen singing the birthday song for her and feeding her cake. Rekha, meanwhile, can be seen inundating Koirala with hugs and kisses. She even garlanded the birthday girl. Koirala also took to Instagram to share several happy moments of her big day.On the professional front, the actor was most recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. She essayed the role of Nargis in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. She also featured in Netlix’s Lust Stories, in which she wore a bikini for the first time in her over two-decade-long career.A leading lady of the ‘90s, Manisha — who hails from the influential Koirala family of Nepal — has acted with all the major actors, directors of her time and has won Filmfare Awards for her work in films like Bombay, Khamoshi and Company.