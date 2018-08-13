English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Working for 10 Years, I Can’t Land a Bengali Character’s Role by Myself, Asks Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy quashes rumours, says Salman Khan has nothing to do with her Bollywood debut Gold.
Image: Colors TV/A still from the show.
Mouni Roy is a household name, thanks to shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Naagin. After establishing herself as one of the biggest names on Indian TV, she is now set to debut in Bollywood with Gold. She is playing Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film.
Mouni says that she hasn’t got the film because of her connections. In a conversation with the Times Of India, she said, “You should actually pose this question to Ritesh (Sidhwani, producer of Gold), Salman Khan has had no role to play in my Bollywood debut. I don’t know how these reports emerged and I wonder why anybody would do that for me. Is it so unbelievable that after acting for 10 years and being a Bengali, I can’t land a Bengali character’s role by myself?”
She also said that she hasn't got any offer from Salman Khan Productions and won't use his name for any publicity.
Apart from TV soaps, she was also featured in Tum Bin 2 song Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin back in 2016.
The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra, and is also in talks for movies like Raw opposite John Abraham and Made In China with Rajkummar Rao.
Gold is set to hit screens on August 15. It will clash with John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate at the box office.
