After Wrapping Up ‘Article 15’, Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bala’
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Now that he is done filming Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana has begun shooting for his next film Bala.
"Excitement is in the hair...err air. The shooting for 'Bala' begins today," Ayushmann tweeted on Monday.
Directed by Amar Kaushik (of Stree fame), the film is about a man who is balding prematurely and how he deals with it. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. While Bhumi will play a dusky small-town educated woman, Yami will essay the role of a supermodel based in Lucknow.
"This time, last year we were shooting Stree, and it's surreal that we are starting another film with Amar today. Bala is entertaining, witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story," Vijan said in a statement.
According to an unnamed source, the nickname of Ayushmann's character in the film is Bala and thus the title. Also featuring actors Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa, the film will be shot in Kanpur as well.
Excitement is in the hair.. err air!— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 6, 2019
The shooting for #Bala begins today! 🎬#DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @saurabhshukla_s @jaavedjaaferi #SeemaPahwa @MaddockFilms @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/xxvl329Zx1
