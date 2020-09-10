After Wrapping up Premiere Episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan to Resume Radhe Shoot: Report

Salman Khan will resume the shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after he completes shooting the premiere episode of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actor will reportedly shoot the premiere of BB 14 on October 1 at Film City. The reality show is said to be launched on October 4.

As per reports, this year, Bigg Boss 14 will miss the presence of the live audience due to COVID-19. The show will also introduce some major changes as the contestants will be quarantined for a week before entering to BB 14 house.

“Bigg Boss is set to go on air from Sunday, October 4. Usually, the premiere episode is shot a day in advance so that the identity of the contestants can be kept under wraps. However, these are unprecedented times and hence they will be shooting three days in advance,” a source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying,

The source also revealed to the portal that the shooting for Radhe will be of a short schedule of 10-12 days at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. Rest of the part of the movie has already been filmed before the COVID-19 lockdown. In the 10-12 days schedule, a song will also be shot featuring Salman and Disha Patani. Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will also be a part of this schedule.

Earlier, the film was expected to hit the screens on Eid 2020 but got delayed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. The film is now expected to be released at the Christmas or Republic Day weekend.

Meanwhile, the third instalment of Ek Tha Tiger series, Tiger 3 is likely to be released in February 2021. Bollywood’s one of the most favourite on-screen jodi, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen cracking up the box office once again with their magical chemistry.

The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in line.