After YRF, Salman Khan Announces Financial Aid for Workers in Film Industry

Bollywood celebrities have been doing their bit to help the film industry workers survive during the Covid-19 crisis. After production house Yash Raj Films announced aid for daily wage workers in the industry, Salman Khan has now extended financial support to workers like technicians, make-up artistes, stuntmen and spotboys. He will be donating Rs 1500 each to 25,000 workers.

The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari told ETimes, “We have sent Salman Khan a list of names of the people in need and he has agreed to deposit the money.” BN Tiwari also added that a list of 35,000 senior citizen workers has been sent to Yash Raj Films and they have agreed to help in principle. The production house will be paying Rs 5000 and a monthly ration for a family of four. Both Salman and YRF will verify the account details and then deposit the money.

Last year, during the lockdown, producer Aditya Chopra lent his support to thousands of daily wage earners of the film industry by crediting money directly into their bank accounts. His production house Yash Raj Films has again launched the ‘Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative’ this year to provide support to thousands of daily workers in the film industry.

Last month, Salman Khan was providing food packets to Covid-19 frontline workers in Mumbai during the 15-day janta curfew. The Being Haangryy trucks had started distributing meals among the frontline warriors working in the areas of Juhu and Worli in Mumbai. On the work front, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing in a hybrid format on May 13.

