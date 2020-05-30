MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

After Zaira Wasim Quits Social Media, #StandWithZaira Goes Viral on Twitter

After Zaira Wasim Quits Social Media, #StandWithZaira Goes Viral on Twitter

Zaira Wasim deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after she was reportedly trolled for a tweet on Thursday regarding the recent locust attacks.

Share this:

Former actress Zaira Wasim deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after she was reportedly trolled for a tweet on Thursday regarding the recent locust attacks. The Dangal actress had quoted a few lines from the holy Quran and wrote, "So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133 (sic).”

Soon after her tweet, she was brutally trolled claiming that she is being insensitive towards the loss of human lives. Following the criticism, she deleted her social media accounts.

However, a section of Twitterati stood up in Zaira's support and #StandWithZaira and #StandWithZairaWasim became a viral trend on Twitter.

One of the users posted, "Be brave to stand for what you believe in even if you stand alone and I strongly stand with you #ZairaWasim #StandWithZaira."

"We support her and always stand with her #StandWithZaira @ZairaWasimmm," tweeted another.

A third Twitter user wrote, "#StandWithZaira Brave girl @ZairaWasimmm Don't worry we all are with you, and inshaallah every time you got all peacefull people around you-! #StandWithZaira"

One user even pointed out that the Indian Constitution gives every citizen the right to speak about their religion.

Here’s how people reacted:

Zaira Wasim was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, alongside Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohan Saraf.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading