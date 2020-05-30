After Zaira Wasim Quits Social Media, #StandWithZaira Goes Viral on Twitter

Former actress Zaira Wasim deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after she was reportedly trolled for a tweet on Thursday regarding the recent locust attacks. The Dangal actress had quoted a few lines from the holy Quran and wrote, "So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133 (sic).”

Soon after her tweet, she was brutally trolled claiming that she is being insensitive towards the loss of human lives. Following the criticism, she deleted her social media accounts.

However, a section of Twitterati stood up in Zaira's support and #StandWithZaira and #StandWithZairaWasim became a viral trend on Twitter.

One of the users posted, "Be brave to stand for what you believe in even if you stand alone and I strongly stand with you #ZairaWasim #StandWithZaira."

"We support her and always stand with her #StandWithZaira @ZairaWasimmm," tweeted another.

A third Twitter user wrote, "#StandWithZaira Brave girl @ZairaWasimmm Don't worry we all are with you, and inshaallah every time you got all peacefull people around you-! #StandWithZaira"

One user even pointed out that the Indian Constitution gives every citizen the right to speak about their religion.

Here’s how people reacted:

Be brave to stand for what you believe in even if you stand alone and I strongly stand with you👍#ZairaWasim#StandWithZaira pic.twitter.com/eUx4s29Xan — MD Alam (@ArmanMa2347) May 30, 2020

We support her and always stand with her#StandWithZaira @ZairaWasimmm pic.twitter.com/wRakp3lRjo — Sahir Kidwai ساهر قدوي (@KidwaiSahir) May 30, 2020

#StandWithZaira



Brave girl @ZairaWasimmm💪💪

Don't worry we all are with you, and

inshaallah every time you got all peacefull people around you-!#StandWithZaira — Pasha (@iamwaheeds) May 30, 2020

I #StandWithZaira



I Stand Against Targeted Harassment..



I Request You to Stand Against Harassment..🙏



Come On #StandWithZaira pic.twitter.com/xNcm6vsFza — K H A B I B (@iamshakirraza) May 30, 2020

For indeed it is not the eyes that grow blind, but it is the hearts, which are within the bosoms, that grow blind. Quran 22:46



It's our faith and we strongly believe in it. We were created to worship Allah alone & no one! #StandWithZaira #ZairaWasim #IStandWithZaira pic.twitter.com/FWUyEpDbTE — Tarik Wane (@Tariq_wanii) May 30, 2020

The tweet that made Zaira Wasim to leave social media.

Can anyone tell me what's wrong with this tweet? #StandWithZaira #standwithzairawasim pic.twitter.com/UINOETilrF — Farhan Shaikh (@farhanshaikh_07) May 30, 2020

Zaira Wasim was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, alongside Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohan Saraf.

Follow @News18Movies for more

