After Zendaya, Uorfi Javed Inspired by Kanye West; Sports Bold Outfit but Hides Face with Disco Mask

Kanye West might be making heads turn in the West for his sartorial choices where he chooses to keep his head entirely covered, but that does not mean our nation would be lagging behind. So far, it was Raj Kundra who seemed to be an ardent follower of Kanye West’s style. But now, looks like Uorfi Javed too is joining the league, and her latest post is the proof.

Uorfi, who has always been grabbing attention and making heads turn with her choice of outfits, was seen grooving to Dard-E-Disco in her latest video. But, instead of going all glittery with her outfit, she chose to just cover her modesty with disco mirrors. She also opted to cover her entire face. Sharing the video, Uorfi put a cheeky caption and wrote, “Dard e disco !! Isme kya make up hair credits du 😛” Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani also shared the video on his Insta and wrote, “Raj Kundra you got competition 😯” See the post here:

People took to the comments section to express their views. While one user called Uorfi ‘Raj Kundra ki behen’, another wrote ‘Raj Kundra group’. One user wrote, “Koi isko movies me ya serials me kaam do pls.” Another comment read, “Isko bhi pta hai….shakal dikhane layak nhi bachi hai.” Another used the famous lines from the fil, ‘Stree’ and wrote, “Wo streee hai kuch bhi kar sakti hai.”

Uorfi had been making headlines a few days back for her much public fight with Chahatt Khanna. It started when Chahatt passed comments on her choice of clothes, and Uorfi hit back. The fight rekindled after Uorfi made a comment when Chahatt was named as one of those who had received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

