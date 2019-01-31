LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 English
After Zero, Katrina Kaif Wants to Tread More Carefully, Do Only Challenging Roles

Katrina Kaif says if she repeats her performances any more from here on, then she would be doing a great disservice to herself.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
A still of Katrina Kaif from her film Zero. (Image: YouTube)
Zero may not have worked at the box office but Katrina Kaif’s performance in the film as a troubled star impressed all. Currently basking in all the praise, the actor says she will be more careful with her choice of roles from now on.

“If I repeat any more (performances) from here then I would be doing a great disservice to myself. I need to now make sure that I am only connecting with the films and characters that will challenge and inspire me to bring a new aspect out,” she told Firstpost.

“When you get unanimous praise, it is always very heartening.  It is a wonderful feeling because your work is very personal. So that acknowledgement is also equally personal,” she added.

On taking up varied roles over the years, she said, “In this industry, you have to keep taking things up for yourself and for your audience because they have been with you, seen you play various types of characters, say in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani or in a New York. I am also trying to go deeper into my craft, trying to learn more and then life also gives you deeper experiences that you have to use in your performances.”

Katrina says it is important for her to continue to grow to keep her interest in her work alive. “When you are working continuously, you have more experience under your belt, you have spent more years, days, hours on sets and from that place I am trying to create stronger characters.

“I had a lot of fun with my work so far and I will continue having fun though I agree that at some point I was making choices which were not entirely truthful to the person I was then. For me, this is now the point where I am probably trying to deviate, slightly evolve and enter different spaces because I need that for me as a performer. I need that for my growth and I need that to keep challenging me, and keep my interest and passion alive in my work,” she said.

