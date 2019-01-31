English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Zero, Katrina Kaif Wants to Tread More Carefully, Do Only Challenging Roles
Katrina Kaif says if she repeats her performances any more from here on, then she would be doing a great disservice to herself.
A still of Katrina Kaif from her film Zero. (Image: YouTube)
Zero may not have worked at the box office but Katrina Kaif’s performance in the film as a troubled star impressed all. Currently basking in all the praise, the actor says she will be more careful with her choice of roles from now on.
“If I repeat any more (performances) from here then I would be doing a great disservice to myself. I need to now make sure that I am only connecting with the films and characters that will challenge and inspire me to bring a new aspect out,” she told Firstpost.
“When you get unanimous praise, it is always very heartening. It is a wonderful feeling because your work is very personal. So that acknowledgement is also equally personal,” she added.
On taking up varied roles over the years, she said, “In this industry, you have to keep taking things up for yourself and for your audience because they have been with you, seen you play various types of characters, say in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani or in a New York. I am also trying to go deeper into my craft, trying to learn more and then life also gives you deeper experiences that you have to use in your performances.”
Katrina says it is important for her to continue to grow to keep her interest in her work alive. “When you are working continuously, you have more experience under your belt, you have spent more years, days, hours on sets and from that place I am trying to create stronger characters.
“I had a lot of fun with my work so far and I will continue having fun though I agree that at some point I was making choices which were not entirely truthful to the person I was then. For me, this is now the point where I am probably trying to deviate, slightly evolve and enter different spaces because I need that for me as a performer. I need that for my growth and I need that to keep challenging me, and keep my interest and passion alive in my work,” she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“If I repeat any more (performances) from here then I would be doing a great disservice to myself. I need to now make sure that I am only connecting with the films and characters that will challenge and inspire me to bring a new aspect out,” she told Firstpost.
“When you get unanimous praise, it is always very heartening. It is a wonderful feeling because your work is very personal. So that acknowledgement is also equally personal,” she added.
On taking up varied roles over the years, she said, “In this industry, you have to keep taking things up for yourself and for your audience because they have been with you, seen you play various types of characters, say in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani or in a New York. I am also trying to go deeper into my craft, trying to learn more and then life also gives you deeper experiences that you have to use in your performances.”
Katrina says it is important for her to continue to grow to keep her interest in her work alive. “When you are working continuously, you have more experience under your belt, you have spent more years, days, hours on sets and from that place I am trying to create stronger characters.
“I had a lot of fun with my work so far and I will continue having fun though I agree that at some point I was making choices which were not entirely truthful to the person I was then. For me, this is now the point where I am probably trying to deviate, slightly evolve and enter different spaces because I need that for me as a performer. I need that for my growth and I need that to keep challenging me, and keep my interest and passion alive in my work,” she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bringing India on Board for DRS is One Of My Achievements: Richardson
- Avengers Endgame Star Reveals that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts Will Have a Child
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- En-Grave Error: Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Has Spelling Mistake, and People Can't Stop Facepalming
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results