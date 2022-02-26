Agastya Nanda Is Zoya Akhtar's Archie, Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Taking Acting Lessons: Report

In November 2021, Zoya Akhtar had announced she is giving the popular Archies comics a desi twist. The director had confirmed she is adapting comic series into Hindi in collaboration with Netflix. While Zoya has kept her lips sealed with regard to the casting, it has been long rumoured that Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are part of the project.

Though the trio is yet to confirm the news, a new report has claimed that Big B’s grandson has been roped in to play the role of Archie. Yes, you read that right! A source told India Today that Shweta Bachchan’s son is likely to play the lead role and has been taking acting classes as well. The source added that Zoya is also roping in budding actors from non-filmy families as well.

“Apart from these two star kids, young actors from non-film families will also be a part of the film. Zoya Akhtar has conducted a lot of auditions with young boys and girls who will be a part of the film. As far as Agastya is concerned, he has been taking acting lessons," the source has claimed. The development comes a day after Boney Kapoor told the same publication that Khushi would be filming for her debut project in April.

Advertisement

The Archie Comics revolves around four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones. The comics feature Archie caught in a love triangle with Betty and Veronica. Speaking about the project at the time, Zoya said in a press statement, “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.