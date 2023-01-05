Agastya Nanda Introduces Suhana Khan As His 'Partner' To Family, Shweta Bachchan Approves: Report

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan are allegedly dating. The rumours of their relationship began when Suhana was spotted at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas brunch last year and now, sources claimed that Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner. For the unversed, Agastya and Suhana are making their acting debut in The Archies.

A grapevine from the sets of The Archies told Hindustan Times that Suhana and Agastya are indeed dating. The source also claimed that Agastya introduced Suhana as his ‘partner’ at the Christmas brunch. “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members,” the source said.

“They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022,” the source added. The insider also claimed that Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan loves Suhana and “approves of the relationship”.

Last month, pictures and videos of Suhana and Agastya making their way to the Kapoor Christmas brunch went viral. In the visuals, Suhana made her way to the brunch with the Nanda family members, twinning in black with her rumoured boyfriend. She also featured in the family photo with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and other family members.

On the work front, Zoya Akhtar wrapped the filming of The Archies last month. Besides Suhana and Agastya, the film also stars Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Zoya along with the cast of the movie was seen cutting a three-tier cake to celebrate the film’s wrap.

The cast and crew also came together for a picture while a banner behind them read, “Sing out! For Christmas is here." They were all seen wearing Archies-printed tees as well. Sharing the pictures, Zoya wrote, “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude ♥️."

