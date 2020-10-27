Agastya Nanda’s Back to Back Instagram Post Prompts Hilarious Reaction from Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda has flooded his Instagram with his posts and pictures on Tuesday. Agastya went on sharing several posts, one after another, on his social media and his actions prompted a hilarious reaction from Suhana Khan as she commented, “unfollowing” on one of his posts. Agastya shared a picture of himself where he can be seen sitting at some beachside restaurant.

Agastya’s back to back posts also confused his sister Navya Naveli Nanda and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as they dropped hilarious comments on his posts. On one of his post, Navya commented, “Pls Explain,” to which Alia Bhatt replied, “@navyananda hahaha exactly PLS explain your actions.” His actions grabbed the attention of others as well, as the fashion blogger and style influencer on Instagram, Muskan Chanana called him weird.

Take a look at his posts below:

Meanwhile, Agastya seems to be quite interested in joining the film fraternity. According to a report published by Mumbai Mirror, Agastya had spent most of the lockdown period in Mumbai with his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. He was seen inspiring his legendary grandfather to lift some weights with him at their inhouse gym. The reports also suggest that Agastya has already been getting movie offers and will take them as soon as he will be ready. Karan Johar has already told him that he will be happy to launch him.

However, Agastya’s mother Shweta is not so happy about her kids joining the film industry. During Karan Johar’s chat show, she said that she was not keen on her kids joining the film industry. She revealed how his brother faced the criticism, the pressure and hate in his career and that gave her sleepless night. She further went on saying that she doesn’t want any other family member to face all these. Shweta has always kept herself away from the limelight.