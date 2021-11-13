'Age Doesn't Matter, How They Treat You Does': Rashmika Mandanna on Dating Younger Men

South star Rashmika Mandanna needs no introduction. The actor has won the hearts of millions with not just her acting, but also her beauty. Do you know that Rashmika Mandanna is often referred to as the “National Crush" of India? Rashmika, who started her career with Tamil movie Sultan, recently, opened up about her personal life and preferences in an interview.

When asked whether she would be ready to date a man younger than her, Rahsmika said, “More than the age, what matters is how that person treats you or makes you feel. The person should accept you as you are and not try to change you. Age doesn’t really matter.”

Rashmika further expressed her views about boys posting shirtless on social media. Talking at length, she revealed that she does not like profile pictures of shirtless men. “I admire people who go to the gym regularly and keep themselves fit because this thing shows their dedication. But, why do you use it as your profile picture? I don’t understand why you need to show off your body on social media. I am an old school girl,” she said.

Rashmika is rumoured to be dating actor Vijay Deverakonda for a long time.

On the work front, she is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, scheduled to release in December. In the film, Rashmika will be seen opposite Allu Arjun. Apart from this, she is also making her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The shooting of ‘Mission Majnu’ was wrapped recently, and the film will be released on 13 May 2022.

