Age No Obstacle in Talent’s Path, Says Twinkle Khanna on Mom Dimple Getting Christopher Nolan Film

Dimple Kapadia has been cast in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming espionage thriller Tenet, which also stars Robert Pattinson and Michael Caine.

Updated:May 24, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Age No Obstacle in Talent’s Path, Says Twinkle Khanna on Mom Dimple Getting Christopher Nolan Film
Twinkle Khanna with her mother Dimple Kapadia. (Image: Instagram/Twinkle Khanna)
Twinkle Khanna feels proud as a daughter that her mother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has, at the age of 61, landed a role in a Christopher Nolan film.

"Congratulations mother! So so proud of you! You are truly amazing and you set an example for all of us that age is not an obstacle in the path of ability and talent #Hurrah," Twinkle—the elder of the two daughters Dimple has with late superstar Rajesh Khanna—tweeted on Thursday.




Dimple has been cast in the acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker's forthcoming espionage thriller Tenet. The film will also feature Robert Pattinson and Michael Caine, and will be shot across seven countries, including India.

Several celebrities from Bollywood have cheered Dimple on landing the role. Anil Kapoor, who starred in American series 24, called her casting "phenomenal", while filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted, "So cool... Dimple Kapadia in a Chris Nolan Film...Wow." Film producer Guneet Monga also sent in congratulations.







Dimple, who made her screen debut with 1973's Bollywood film Bobby, is a National Award winner. She has proved her mettle in Indian cinema with an eclectic mix of off-beat and commercial films like Rudaali, Krantiveer, Dil Chahta Hai and Finding Fanny.

