'Ageless' Anil Kapoor Gets Second Dose of Vaccine, Son Questions His Eligibility in Hilarious Post

Anil Kapoor is known for his age-defying looks and the actor takes pride in the fact that he is praised for his fitness. He went for his second dose of vaccine on Tuesday, and posted about it on Instagram, which turned into a hilarious exchange between him and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor over his age and eligibility.

The 64-year-old posted a photo of him taking the shot and said, “Done With The Second Dose." Nothing wrong there. But the post gets funny in the comments. Harsh Varrdhan, referring to his father’s ageless looks, commented, “How ? For below 45 years of age you can only get shot post the first of may."

His comment found supporters in Anil’s follwers on Instagram. One commented, “So wrong! he is below 18 years of age." Another said, “exactly my thoughts.. how?!? Setting se lagwa liya.. (sic)."

Anil continued with hilarious exchange, writing, “If they hadn’t seen my date of birth on my Aadhar card, they probably would have asked me to come back after the 1st of May."

The government on Monday opened up vaccination against the coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. All adults will be able to take the shots as part of the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, the Centre said in a statement.

