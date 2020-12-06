'Aggabai Sasubai' Actor Ravi Patwardhan Passes Away

Noted actor in the Marathi and Hindi film, television and theatre circuit, Ravi Patwardhan has passed away in Mumbai on Sunday following a heart attack. As per report, he was admitted to a hospital on Saturday after facing breathing difficulties but there was no improvement in his condition. He was 84.

As per a website, Patwardhan was not shooting on any set amid the coronavirus scare and stayed at home taking precautions due to his old age.

The director of the show Aggabai Sasubai, Ajay Mayekar informed fans about the sudden demise of the veteran actor and wrote on social media, "सोम्या...... कोबडीच्या ......... चप्पलचोर कोण बोलणार आता, Jeshtha Abhinete Ravi Patwardhan yanna Bhav Purna Shraddhanjali (sic)."

In Aggabai Sasubai, Ravi played the role of Aajoba. It will remain his last TV show. Patwardhan was famous for his villainous roles while he acted in more than 200 odd films, many stage plays and TV serials.