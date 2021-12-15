Aggabai Sasubai Fame Tejashree Pradhan to Make Comeback With This Marathi Show

Actor Tejashree Pradhan, who became a household name among the Marathi audience by playing the lead role in the Zee Marathi serial ‘Aggabai Sasubai’, is likely to make a comeback on the small screen. She has been out of work for the past few months and is likely to play an important role in ‘Phulala Sugandha Maticha’ currently airing on Star Pravah.

The serial has garnered immense popularity among the audience and often tops the TRP chart. The serial premiered on September 2, 2020, and is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

According to reports in several Marathi news portals, Tejashree is in final talks with the makers of ‘Aggabai Sasubai’ to play an important role in the serial. The serial will have new twists with her entry and fans are eager to know more about her role. Neither the makers nor the actor has revealed anything about the role. Fans are guessing that it will be a negative character. It will be interesting to see what twist Tejashree brings to the series.

Tejashree was last seen in ‘Aggabai Sasubai’, playing the character of Shubhra Anil Kamat and impressing everyone with her acting. The show started on July 22, 2019, and ended on March 13, 2021. It is still available for streaming on Zee5. The story revolves around the life of a widow, who deals with all the issues with patience.

Tejashree made her television debut with ‘Hya Gojirvanya Gharat.’ She also appeared in small roles in Tuza Ni Maza Ghar Shrimantacha and Lek Ladaki Hya Gharchi. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Babloo Bachelor’ opposite actor Sharman Joshi. The film was released on 22 October 2021.

