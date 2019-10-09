The Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case rocked the nation and the entertainment industry artists also suffered the aftereffects of the collapse. On September 23, the RBI had put restrictions on Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank after it had found out financial irregularities, and under-reporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL.

The curbs included barring the bank from lending and accepting fresh deposits for the next six months apart from capping withdrawals first at Rs 1,000 per account which was later revised upwards to Rs 10,000 and then again to Rs 25,000.

Now, TV actress Nupur Alankar, in an interview has revealed that she has been suffering financial problems in the aftermath of the entire bank fraud case, since her family’s accounts in the bank have been frozen.

She said (via), “I am facing a major financial crisis. I had accounts in other banks, too, which I transferred to this ( Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative) bank a few years ago. Little did I know that my family members — mother, sister, husband, sister-in-law and father-in-law — and my life savings will be frozen like this."

She added, "With no money at home and all our accounts frozen, I was left with no option, but to sell off my jewellery. I had to, in fact, borrow `3,000 from a fellow actor. Another one transferred `500 for my commute. So far, I have borrowed `50,000 from friends. There is no clarity when the problem will be resolved and we are scared that we will lose our money."

Nupur has worked in various TV shows including Phulwa, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Swarigini.

