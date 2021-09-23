Agneepath Actor Resham Arora Opens Up on Financial Crisis: I Am in Dire Need of Work

The COVID-19 pandemic has been quite hard on people as it threw normal life off track. The pandemic also had adverse effects on the professional lives of individuals. Several companies and sectors went through losses, including the film industry. Many actors have opened up about facing financial difficulty due to the unavailability of work amid the pandemic. The situation became worse for those also suffering from ill-health. 71-year-old Resham Arora is one such actor.

Known for portraying the jailor in Khuda Gawah and the doctor in Agneepath who treats Mithun Chakraborty, Resham has been a part of several other big-budget films and TV shows. However, the actor is now going through a financial crunch. Sharing his heart-rendering story with ETimes, Resham revealed a series of tragic events that led him to this situation. The actor said that a couple of years ago, he fell off a train and later was bitten by a strange insect at a shoot for Ashwini Dheer's show 'Chidiya Ghar', which hindered his movement for some time. Things were not going the right way, and the situation got worse after his wife contracted acute glaucoma, due to which her eyesight started deteriorating.

Resham stated that he is in serious need of work but there have been 0 opportunities for him ever since the pandemic began. The actor shared that CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) did extend a helping hand but it was not enough to keep him and his family in a good condition. “I am broke, I need financial aid,” he added.

Earlier, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Shagufta Ali had opened up about the financial crunches she has been facing. The veteran actress had revealed that she is looking for work, but no offers are coming down her way. She shared that she was surviving on the financial assistance of Rs 2500 and Rs 500 from The Writers’ Association and CINTAA, respectively.

