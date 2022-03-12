Aha Bags Digital Rights of Vaishnav Tej's Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’s post-theatrical digital streaming rights have been reportedly acquired by Aha Video at a hefty cost. Aha has been quite aggressive in acquiring the OTT rights for Telugu mid-budget films, and the Vaishnav Tej starrer appears to be the latest addition to the list. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will be available on Aha four weeks after its theatrical release.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is directed by Gireeshayya. He is known for helming the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy – Aditya Varma. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga film is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP.

Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma will be essaying the roles of Rishi and Radha, respectively, in the movie. They will play a young romantic couple from the college.

Earlier, the film’s production company, SVCC, announced the wrap of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga by posting a photo of Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma with director Gireeshayya and producer BVSN Prasad. “Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is all set to make you fall in love.” wrote the production company.

The first track from Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga was released in February. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the song Telusa Telusa. The adorable chemistry between Vaishnav and Ketika has won a million hearts. Shankar Mahadevan has given his voice to the song. The lyrics were written by Sri Mani.

The film’s teaser, which features Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma as passionate lovers, was unveiled in January.

The makers had announced the release date of the film via a Twitter post on February 11. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will hit the theatres on May 27.

Vaishnav Tej made his Tollywood debut in 2021 with the romantic drama Uppena, in which he co-starred with Krithi Shetty. Konda Polam, his second film, starred Rakul Preet Singh as the female heroine.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is his third feature film in which he plays a protagonist. Ketika had made her Tollywood debut with Romantic produced by Puri Jagannadh.

