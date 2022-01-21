Aha Tamil Bags Digital Rights of Pa. Ranjith's Writer, Film to Stream Soon

The digital streaming rights of filmmaker Pa. Ranjith’s Tamil language film, Writer, has been bagged by OTT platform Aha Tamil. The video-on-demand platform is the Tamil branch of Aha Videos launched by producer and distributor Allu Aravind in March last year. Directed by debutant Franklin Jacob, Writer features actors Samuthirakani, Dileepan and Ineya in key roles. The film music was composed by Govind Vasantha

Writer highlights the problems and issues of the police department through the story of an officer, Thangaraj, played by Samuthirakani. Thangaraj gets trapped in an illegal case involving an innocent PhD student.

The film opened to a positive response from the critics who lauded the film for its realistic depiction of the police department and powerful performance by the actors. Writer was released in theatres on December 24, 2021, however, with the COVID-19 restriction coming into effect, the film’s run was disrupted.

Now with the release on the OTT platform, the film will have a chance of reaching a larger audience. The OTT release date of Writer will soon be announced by the makers.

Writer’s producer Pa. Ranjith is known for delivering successful films like Kabali, Kala among many others. Pa. Ranjith is often credited for talking about social issues through his films. His last directorial Sarpatta Parambarai was released directly on OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos and opened to positive responses.

Meanwhile, Aha Video so far has worked in original Telugu content and films and it’s the first time that the platform is diversifying into another language. The announcement of Aha Tamil was made on Pongal earlier this month. The platform could soon see the release of many Tamil films directly on OTT.

Aha Telugu currently streams many popular original shows including actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable with NBK. The show premiered on November 4, 2021 marker Balakrishna’s OTT debut.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.