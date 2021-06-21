Ahan Shetty Approached for 'Aashiqui 3'?

After Athiya Shetty, it’s time for her brother Ahan Shetty to make his Bollywood debut. The star-kid will feature alongside Tara Sutaria in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Tadap’. The shooting was wrapped up earlier this year in March and the movie is scheduled to hit the screens later in September. The budding actor had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on wrapping his first film. Ahan thanked the whole team of Tadap and people who pushed him in ways he is not even aware of. The youngster said that he is going to hold on to the memories of his first film forever. In the post, he had informed that the movie will be released in cinemas on September 24.

But even before the release of his debut film, Ahan has bagged another big project. According to an ETimes report, he has been approached by Bhushan Kumar to play the lead in Aashiqui 3. Reportedly, the Indian film producer was “impressed after seeing the rushes of his debut film." Therefore, he decided to rope in the youngster for Aashiqui 3. Though the actress for the big project has not been finalised yet.

Talking about Tadap, the posters of the movie were released by Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn as they penned down an emotional note for Ahan. The youngster’s look garnered appreciation from the fans and the other celebrities from the industry.

This is Emotional. Ahan has grown up so quickly! 💥 Heartiest congratulations to @SunielVShetty for #AhanShetty’s first film. Happy that he’s in the capable hands of Sajid Nadiadwala & Milan Luthria. ❤️ Watch #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap on 24th September in cinemas 💥 pic.twitter.com/gU3wBLfl0v— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 2, 2021

Sharing the poster, father Suniel Shetty advised his son that it is all about being humble, honest, and forever grateful.

Tadap is a remake of the Telugu film RX100, which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead. Director Milan Luthria, earlier in a statement, had said that the plot of the movie is highly intriguing. Calling it a ‘love saga,’ he said that the movie will leave the audience surprised.

