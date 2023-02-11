Time and again, Ahan Shetty’s sartorial choices have been noteworthy. Be it ethnic or western, casual or formal fashion, the young actor often makes heads turn with his style statements. For his sister Athiya Shetty’s wedding, Ahan walked her down the aisle wearing a white and beige ensemble from the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Radiating timeless elegance, Ahan’s outfit featured an open chikan coat with embroidered sequins and resham borders which was paired with an inner jamdhani kurta to create an absolutely regal look. He completed his look with classic tan leather mojaris. A lot of weddings off late have been of pastel palette, Ahan Shetty’s kurta makes it a perfect must-have for a wedding of a similar theme.

In the second photo shared by the designers, you get a full look at Ahan’s ensemble. Athiya also wore a muted coloured lehenga, ditching the traditional red.

For the Haldi ceremony, Ahan ditched the traditional yellows and orange and donned an elegant pastel pink kurta from Anita Dongre’s label. The kurta featured intricate thread work. He paired it with slim-fit white pyjamas and Kolhapuri chappals. For the Mehendi ceremony, he looked elegant in a traditional green kurta from the designer Kunal Rawal. His entire look, made it perfect for a festive day.

Athiya Shetty on the other hand looked all things mesmerising and dreamy in an ornately done lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna. The actress donned a beautiful pink-hued lehenga with delicate chikankari work. Made with silk, the pink-coloured attire was studded with zardozi and jaali work to elaborate the delicate design.

During an interview, Anamika Khanna shared the details about creating Athiya Shetty’s wedding look. She revealed that the beautiful lehenga took 10,000 hour-long hard work by their team. She added that the inspiration for the attire was Athiya Shetty herself.

