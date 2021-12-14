Ahan Shetty, Girlfriend Tania Shroff on Vacation To Celebrate Success of Tadap

Tadap, the debut film of actor Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, is receiving a lot of love from the audience. The film is making good collections at the box office in the second week as well. When Suniel’s fans came to know that his son is going to step into films, they eagerly waited for Tadap and showered their love by going to the theatres in large numbers. People hoped that Ahan, too, will create the same magic as his father. And the buzz is that the Tadap actor didn’t disappoint anyone.

Besides the romance, the audience loved Ahan’s dedication to performing action scenes to perfection. And just as everyone is thrilled with the film’s success, so is Ahan’s girlfriend Tania Shroff. To celebrate the success of Tadap, Ahan and Tania have gone out of Mumbai for vacations.

The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. While Ahan looked handsome in an all-black avatar, Tania, too, was seen in a black t-shirt. The fans at the airport got some pictures clicked with Ahan.

Even during the shooting and premiere of Tadap, Ahan was with his girlfriend Tania, who appreciated her boyfriend’s hard work in the pictures she posted some time ago.

Ahan and Tanya have been pretty open about their relationship. Suniel Shetty too knows about their relationship and Tania is often seen spending time with the Shetty family. Ahan and Tania have been friends for a very long time. Ahan proposed to Tania in 2015, and the couple shares their pictures regularly on social media.

